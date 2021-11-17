Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Clouds Today with Max Temp Between 7°-12°C

Today the clouds will be significant, almost without precipitation. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the morning, in places mainly in the western half of the country there will be conditions for reduced visibility. A light, moderate northeast wind will blow in the eastern regions. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 7° and 12° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will decrease slightly.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, but it will be almost without precipitation. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11° -12°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13° -14°C. Before noon the sea wave will be 3-4 points, in the afternoon it will weaken.

Above the mountains the clouds will be mostly significant, but only in some places it will be cloudy. There will also be fog. The wind will be west-southwest and will be moderate. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.



