COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3868 New Cases, 121 Deaths, 22,153 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

662 739 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3 869. 111 662 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 41,242 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,157,900. Of the medical staff, 16,857 have been infected, including 4,544 doctors, 5,602 nurses, 2,981 paramedics and 348 paramedics. 7,737 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 767 are in intensive care units. 524,401 people were cured, of which 4,193 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 26,676, and 121 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,826,149 people, of whom 46,744 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,108,947, with 22,153 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 84.98% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 90.08% of the dead were not vaccinated. 779 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.45% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus