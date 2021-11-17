With 100% Processed Protocols “We Continue the Change” Officially Wins the Elections in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change" remains the first political force with 100% processed protocols from the parliamentary elections on November 14. This is indicated by a reference on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).It won with 673,141 votes or 25.67%.

In second place is the GERB-SDS coalition, supported by 596,456 people or 22.74% of voters. Third is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 340,997 votes or 13.00%. It is followed by the Socialists (BSP for Bulgaria) with 267,816 votes or 10.21%, the party “There Is Such a People” is with 249,726 votes or 9.52%, Democratic Bulgaria with 166,966 votes or 6.37% and Vazrazhdane with 127,549 votes or 4.86%.

