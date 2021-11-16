Leader of the Bulgarian Socialists Kornelia Ninova has Resigned

I take full responsibility for the result of BSP and resign, said Kornelia Ninova at a press conference at the party headquarters.

"I waited for the final results of the elections. I assess this result as catastrophic, especially with the fact that we gave way from third to fourth place. I take full responsibility, the blame is entirely mine," she added.

According to her, many things have affected the catastrophic result of the Socialists. The machine vote has made it difficult for voters, the crisis has affected and many people are scared, so they did not go to the polls. The subjective reasons, according to Ninova, are a matter of a long conversation in the party.

"Since yesterday, a group in BSP has demanded my resignation, but this does not impress me, because they have been doing it for five years, this is the so-called internal opposition," Ninova commented.

However, she was surprised that Anton Kutev demanded her resignation as a spokesman for the caretaker government, and not as part of the BSP plenum. She was also surprised that President Radev's initiative committee had asked for it. She called on the caretaker cabinet to resolve the crises in the country and the initiative committee to think about the runoff.

Ninova also announced that BSP had received an invitation from "We Continue the Change" to form a cabinet.

We have accepted the invitation to negotiate a government with “We continue to change.” First, we will put our programs on the table, we will look for common ground, we will look for unification, we will work for the format of working groups, expert groups to discuss sectoral policies and a future government," Kornelia Ninova added.

A plenum will be convened on Saturday to mandate a working group to negotiate with WCC on government.

The BSP for Bulgaria coalition remained the fourth political force since the November 14th elections. Ninova will remain in the presidency until January when BSP will convene a congress.



/BNT