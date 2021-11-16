The Only Presidential Debate: Radev vs Gerdjikov is on Thursday
BNT will organize and broadcast the only debate between presidential candidates Rumen Radev and Anastas Gerdjikov.
They will be in prime time on the public media program on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Fully in the tradition of social media, the debate will cover important topics for society, in which the main role is played by the presidential institution.
Bulgarian National Television will provide an opportunity for the candidates' messages to reach the widest possible audience.
So far in its history, BNT has organized several major political debates, the last of which is from November 10, 2016, when presidential candidates Tsetska Tsacheva and Rumen Radev debated.
/BNT
