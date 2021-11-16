For the First Fime in History: A Woman was Elected Chairman of the Bulgarian Constitutional Court

Judge Pavlina Panova is the new President of the Constitutional Court.

She was elected at a court hearing today. All 11 judges were present.

Panova is the first woman chairwoman of the Constitutional Court in the history of the institution. She became a Constitutional Judge in 2018, elected by the General Assembly of Judges in the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court.

Prior to that, Panova was a criminal judge and deputy chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation. Seven years ago, she was also a candidate for chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation, but her rival Lozan Panov was elected to the post.

Now Pavlina Panova is taking over the post of Chairman of the Constitutional Court in place of Prof. Boris Velchev, whose term as a constitutional judge expired yesterday.

Pavlina Panova, 54, is a doctor of law from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ". A criminal judge with many years of experience. He was the head of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Cassation and vice-president of the court. She was an ad hoc judge at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg for many years.

The first chairman of the Constitutional Court is Asen Manov. Then the court was headed by Prof. Zhivko Stalev. Hristo Danov and Nedelcho Beronov, Rumen Yankov, Evgeni Tanchev and Dimitar Tokushev were the chairmen of the Constitutional Court for three consecutive years. Prof. Boris Velchev was chairman of the Constitutional Court for two or two terms and thus headed the institution for 6 years.



/BNT