Kiril Petkov: I Want the Chief Prosecutor to be Replaced

"I want the chief prosecutor to be replaced and a prosecutor's office to work in the best way. As long as we do not have a working chief prosecutor's office, we cannot catch a single thief," Kiril Petkov, the leader of We Continue the Change", said in an interview with Nova TV.

"If we do not have a working prosecutor's office, there is no point in WCC being in power," Petkov added.

He pointed out that he is a candidate for prime minister on behalf of "We Continue the Change", and the other leader of the party - Asen Vassilev - will be nominated for finance minister.

"But if our partners convince us that they have better candidates and a better way of governing, we would listen," Petkov said.

"We want to give each of the coalition partners the right to speak before we start throwing names," he added, stressing that the PP would be as dialogical as possible.

Petkov said he liked acting Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, but his party would not enter government talks with pre-arranged names.

The leader of "We Continue the Change" also said that Sotir Tsatsarov should not head the Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property.

"Sotir Tsatsarov should not head it. We will see how to make the coordination between SANS and Anti-Corruption Commission. They have enormous powers, but without an investigative body. We will certainly come up with ideas for qualification for this nomination. We will not talk about names. First we have to define what he has to do and then we will indicate the appropriate name ", Petkov commented.



/BNR