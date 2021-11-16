Bulgaria: CEC will Announce the Results of the Presidential Election Today

By the end of the day, the Central Election Commission must announce the final results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections. Its decision for a run-off on November 21 is also expected. The CEC continues to accept the documentation from the district election commissions.

With 99.51% of processed protocols in the district commissions, it becomes finally clear that seven political formations will enter the 47th National Assembly. The largest will be the "We Continue the Change" party, which received 25.65% of the vote. The presidential candidate couple Rumen Radev-Iliana Yotova was supported by 49.45% of the voters, and Anastas Gerdjikov-Nevyana Miteva - by 22.85%.

The summarized data show that in second place after "We Continue the Change" is the coalition GERB-SDS with 22.8% of the votes, third are DPS with 12.9%. Followed by BSP - with 10.3; "There Is Such a People" - 9.5; "Democratic Bulgaria" - 6.3; and "Vazrazhdane" - with 4.9 percent of the vote.

Last night, CEC spokeswoman Rositsa Mateva appealed to all district election commissions to submit their papers as soon as possible in order to re-enter the results of the protocols in the CEC.

"Of course, this will be done as a matter of priority with the results of the presidential and vice presidential elections."

A meeting of the CEC is scheduled for 11 a.m. today, at which the commission will have to make a decision.

"To announce whether there will be a president in the first round of elections or a new election will be scheduled next Sunday, and I really hope that if the district election commissions submit all protocols and results to the CEC in time, we can make that decision earlier in the day."

By Thursday, the CEC must announce the votes received and the distribution of seats between the parties and coalitions in the vote. The CEC announces the names of the elected MPs no later than seven days after election day.

The data at the moment - with 99.51% of the protocols processed, show that the first political force for the parliamentary vote "We Continue the Change" achieved a result of over 667,000 votes of support. Slavi Trifonov's party achieved such a result in the previous elections, but now TISP is losing over 410,000 votes.

Both now and in July, the second placed GERB is now losing 50,000 votes, and compared to April 244,000 votes support. The third political force, DPS, is up 43,000 votes from the previous vote, but is regaining its position in the April parliamentary elections. BSP, which saw a drop in electoral support in July from April by 115,000, now have another drop by 100,000 votes, while DB had 302,000 votes in April supporting the coalition, another 63,000 votes were added in July, but now the collapse is total, minus 201,000 votes compared to April.

Since the first elections this year, the Vazrazhdane party has been on an upward trend. In April it was supported by 78,000, in July they already had 82,000, and now 126,000 votes.

The collapse in the result of "Stand up BG! We are coming! ”Is measured in a loss of 76,000 votes compared to July and 90,000 votes compared to April, when the formation achieved its best result.



/BNR