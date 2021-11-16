Romanian Researchers Develop PCR Test to Find Out What Stage of Covid is a Patient in

Romanian scientists have created a PCR test that detects not only whether a person is infected with the new coronavirus, but also what stage the disease is in, Adevarul reports.

The team, which includes specialists from the National Institute for Microtechnology Research in Bucharest, the St. Paraskeva Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi and the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi, said the test was 100 percent accurate and returned in an hour and a half.

"The new test determines with very good accuracy even the beginning or end of the infection, when the viral amounts are very small," explains Janina Dodi, a researcher at Grigore T. Popa Medical University in Iasi.

Doctors point out that the test identifies all variants of the virus, including those that appeared in 2021. The product will be presented at the largest international medical exhibition in Dusseldorf, Germany. So far, similar tests have been developed in France, Germany and Finland, the publication said.

According to Dr. Emanoil Ceausescu, a doctor at the Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest, the test developed by Romanian specialists has a number of advantages and will be very useful in the fight against KOVID-19.

"First of all, the result comes much faster, which allows to start treatment of the infected immediately. Then the accuracy is very high, and false positive or negative results are almost ruled out," he said.

According to the doctor, with the help of the viral volume indicator, the patient's treatment can be customized. "More precisely, the patient can be" bombarded "with stronger drugs that have their toxicity if he has a small amount of viruses in his body," Chaushu said.

The team is also working on other projects of this type, including a saliva-based test. Dr. Marioara Avram of the National Institute for Microtechnology Research says that the development of a test that will be able to detect saliva-based infection with great accuracy in the first five days of infection is in the final stages. But if PCR tests are already on the market, the saliva test has a long way to go before it gets all the approvals, Adevarul notes.



