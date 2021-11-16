Ukraine Offers Cash Prize for Vaccination against Covid; Record Number of Covid-Related Deaths

Ukraine Offers Cash Prize for Vaccination against Covid; Record Number of Covid-Related Deaths

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a reward for those of his compatriots who are fully vaccinated against covid, AFP reported.

The agency notes that the measure was taken to encourage Ukrainians to be vaccinated. Only less than a third of the country's population is fully vaccinated against covid.

Everyone who receives 2 vaccine doses will receive 1,000 hryvnias (about 35 euros), Zelenski announced. The amount can be spent in gyms, cinemas, theaters and museums or for travel by train or plane in the country. In this way, the sectors affected by the coronary crisis will also be supported.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has registered a record 838 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said today, citing Reuters.

The previous record death toll was 833, reported on November 9th.

Authorities reported 16,308 new infections in the last 24 hours.

So far, the country has registered a total of 77,985 deaths and 3.24 million virus infections.

