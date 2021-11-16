As of today, North Macedonia is Fully Militarily Integrated into NATO

With the signing of the joint declaration with NATO, the process of military integration of the Republic of North Macedonia in the command structures and in the structure of the Alliance forces will be officially completed today, the electronic edition of the Nezavisen newspaper notes.

To this end, the Commander of NATO's Supreme Command for Transformation, General Philip Lavigne, will visit our southwestern neighbor, where he will meet with Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Vasko Gyurchinovski.

Topics of the official talks, as stated in the statement of the General Staff and the MoD, in addition to the completion of the process of military integration in NATO structures, will be activities in the process of transformation and modernization of the army in fulfilling NATO objectives and with the planned training activities of the army in the next period.

After the meetings at the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, General Filip Lavin will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, after which he will be received by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Stevo Pendarovski. It is then that the signing ceremony of the joint declaration on the integration of the Republic of North Macedonia into NATO structures will take place.

The ceremony, followed by statements by Pendarovski, Shekerinska and the two generals, will end with the signing of a joint declaration by Filip Lavin and Vasko Gyurchinovski, which will officially mark the full military integration of the Republic of North Macedonia into NATO.

The completion of the process of military integration in NATO is a proof of the commitment of the Ministry of Defense and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia to the fulfillment of the set goals, which take place through the transformation processes in the two structures, the publication notes.



