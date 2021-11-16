Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Possibility of Light Rains

Today it will remain cloudy, in some places with light rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be significant ruptures and reductions in cloud cover in the afternoon over the extreme southwestern regions. It will blow to a moderate, in the southeastern regions and along the Black Sea coast temporarily strong northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11°Celsius, slightly higher along the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast, in places mainly along the southern coast it will rain lightly. A moderate, temporarily strong northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11-13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13-15°C. The sea wave will increase to 3-4 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant. In some places it will rain lightly, over 1600 meters - light snow. A moderate, temporarily strong east-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.



/Focus