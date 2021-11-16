Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Possibility of Light Rains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 16, 2021, Tuesday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Possibility of Light Rains Pixabay

Today it will remain cloudy, in some places with light rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be significant ruptures and reductions in cloud cover in the afternoon over the extreme southwestern regions. It will blow to a moderate, in the southeastern regions and along the Black Sea coast temporarily strong northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11°Celsius, slightly higher along the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast, in places mainly along the southern coast it will rain lightly. A moderate, temporarily strong northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11-13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13-15°C. The sea wave will increase to 3-4 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant. In some places it will rain lightly, over 1600 meters - light snow. A moderate, temporarily strong east-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cloudy, rain, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria