COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3223 New Cases, 276 Deaths, 16,809 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

658 870 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3 223. 112 107 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 32,054 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,116,666. Of the medical staff, 16,793 have been infected, including 4,537 doctors, 5,579 nurses, 2,966 paramedics and 346 paramedics. 7,924 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 725 are in intensive care units.

520,208 people were cured, of which 4,067 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 26,555, and 276 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,086,814, with 16,809 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 83.09% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 96.74% of the dead were not vaccinated. 1,061 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.07% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus