Elections: Hristo Ivanov and the Entire Management of "Yes, Bulgaria" Resign

Business | November 15, 2021, Monday // 17:00
BGNES

The leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov and the entire party leadership resigned. This was announced by Ivanov himself on Facebook.

"At the Executive Council, we all agreed that the result we achieved in Sunday's parliamentary vote was extremely bad. This is a very serious blow to the Democratic Bulgaria's ability to carry out the missions and causes it has taken on," Ivanov said.

He was adamant that such losses should be held accountable. "Although we failed to gain trust in this election, we must continue to fight for it," Ivanov added.

A National Council of the party will be convened on Tuesday, at which a National Conference for the election of a new leadership is to be scheduled.

"I will propose to the Council to make a decision on giving a mandate to the future parliamentary group to support the government of" We continue the Change." We cannot allow our internal party problems to affect" Democratic Bulgaria ", Ivanov added.

"Obviously we have not met all the requirements and we have disappointed our followers. We have to name the problems, but let's keep the tool as well ", the resigned leader of" Yes, Bulgaria "also shared. Democratic Bulgaria is a coalition in which we all invested together with our colleagues from DSB and Green Movement as a lasting tool for representation. Yes, we have obviously made weaknesses, we have disappointed voters. But no one else has the ambition to carry out a lasting and consistent political representation of the democratic community. We need to name the problems, but keep the tool, because I know how much work it cost each of our volunteers, advocates and colleagues in the coalition,“ said Ivanov.

