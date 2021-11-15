Elections: With 80% Protocols Former Bulgarian Rapper beats Former Prime Minister Borissov in Sofia

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 15, 2021, Monday // 16:54
Bulgaria: Elections: With 80% Protocols Former Bulgarian Rapper beats Former Prime Minister Borissov in Sofia

The party of former caretaker ministers Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev "We Continue to Change" continues to lead in the results of the early parliamentary elections, which took place yesterday. This is shown by the CEC data with 75.69% of the protocols processed.

For the time being, the WCC is winning the battle against the leaders of GERB and BSP in the largest, 25th metropolitan multi-member district. There former rapper Hristo Petrov – “Itzo Hazarta” prevailed over former Bulgarian Prime Minister of GERB Boyko Borissov and Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Cornelia Ninova. He also convincingly leads over the representative of "Democratic Bulgaria". In the section the processed protocols are 83.43%.

In Sofia, "We Continue the Change" leads with the support of 32.10% of voters. The GERB-SDS coalition ranks second with 26.16%, and Democratic Bulgaria - third, with 9.60%. Shortly after them is the BSP for Bulgaria with a score of 9.51%.

/Nova

Tags: itzo hazarta, We continue the change, GERB, Boyko Borissov, Bulgaria, elections
