Kiril Petkov: I will be Candidate for Prime Minister from "We Continue the Change"

I will be a candidate for prime minister from "We Continue the Change", but this will be a matter of negotiations - Kiril Petkov told BNT. He added that talks with the parties will start tomorrow, with which they will look for a working cabinet.

He considered corruption to be the most important priority.

What we believe - our percentages will increase because of the vote from abroad. We should be quite close to the percentages we announced at the very beginning, said Kiril Petkov.

He called for a dialogue with all parties outside GERB and DPS so that they could open the possibility for a working coalition. As the first partner, he pointed out "Democratic Bulgaria", but also BSP and "There Is Such a People", with which they have common goals - to change the chief prosecutor and to stop corruption.



