More than 90,000 people voted in the two-in-one vote in Turkey. Such activity took place only in the 2009 presidential election. With 21.21% of the protocols processed, Mustafa Karadayi is in first place in the presidential vote, second is Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov, and third is Rumen Radev. In the parliamentary vote, DPS is in first place with 95.54% of the ballots, and the GERB-SDS coalition is in second place with 1.94% of the votes cast.

Turnout in Turkey is three times higher than in July. In Bursa and Istanbul alone, more than 55,500 people voted. 27,713 people voted in Istanbul by 9 pm, the number for Bursa is 27,860 people. By comparison, about 28,000 people voted in Turkey across July in July.

The mass sections in Turkey ended the election day in the early hours of the day. The biggest delay was not because of the 100 percent counting of the receipts, but because of the filling in of two separate protocols - for the presidential and the parliamentary vote.

It also took longer to wait for confirmation from the CEC before closing the section, as the documents are processed there in the order in which they are received. In many places, signals were given that the machines blocked frequently during the vote - in such a situation, the already started voting process could not be annulled, and when the voter re-voted, it turned out that he finally voted twice.



/BNR