Presidential Candidate Anastas Gerdjikov: “We have Achieved our Main Goal - to have a Runoff"

"We have achieved our main goal - to have a runoff in the presidential election." This was stated at a press conference by the presidential candidate Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov.

According to him, the second goal of their presidential candidate couple with Nevyana Miteva was to reduce the big difference with the Radev-Yotova couple from the beginning of the campaign:

"A difference of 30%, which was big, and now we hear that the difference is smaller and next week we hope to make up for it. ... We would be even happier if we had reduced this difference even more and that it would have happened if Mr. Radev had not diverted the debate. "

Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov expressed his conviction that in the forthcoming second round of voting on November 21, he and the candidate for vice president Nevyana Miteva will achieve a turnaround:

"This is a majority election. Many parties other than those that have officially supported us have already voted for us. This will increase in the second round."

Anastas Gerdjikov also commented on the invitation for a debate with President Rumen Radev:

"We are so attached to this debate that we are ready to hold it at any time and place. If Mr. Radev chooses to be at three in the morning, we will appear."

"In the eyes of Bulgarian citizens, the winners will be those who manage to form a government. We call on the leaders of the political forces to make every effort to form a regular government, this is extremely important. We all see the crisis we are in," said Prof. Gerdjikov added:

"No matter how many elections we make, the result will be the same. The so-called parties of change have a relatively equal total number of votes - and five times to make elections, it will obviously not be easier to form a government."



/BNR