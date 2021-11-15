Votes Outside Bulgaria with 78.89% Processed Protocols: DPS received 41.57%

According to the data on the votes outside the country, with 78.89 percent processed SEC protocols, DPS received 41.57 percent of the votes abroad in the elections for the National Assembly, "We Continue the Change" - 20.36 percent, and "There is Such a People" - 10,42 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.

With 78.89 per cent of the protocols of the sectional election commissions / SEC / processed, GERB-SDS received 7.91 percent of the votes of the voters abroad, "Democratic Bulgaria” - 7.71 percent, "Vazrazhdane" - 5 ,84 percent, "BSP for Bulgaria" - 2.38 percent, and "Stand up BG! We are coming!" are 1.22 percent.

In the presidential and vice-presidential elections, according to the data on the votes outside the country, with 78.89 percent of SEC protocols processed, the presidential couple Mustafa Karadayi and Iskra Mihaylova have 41.40 percent, Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova - 35.20 percent, Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva-Mateeva - 8.73 percent, Kostadin Kostadinov and Elena Guncheva - 4.70 percent, and Lozan Panov and Maria Kasimova-Moase - 4.63 percent.



/BTA