Votes Outside Bulgaria with 78.89% Processed Protocols: DPS received 41.57%
According to the data on the votes outside the country, with 78.89 percent processed SEC protocols, DPS received 41.57 percent of the votes abroad in the elections for the National Assembly, "We Continue the Change" - 20.36 percent, and "There is Such a People" - 10,42 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.
With 78.89 per cent of the protocols of the sectional election commissions / SEC / processed, GERB-SDS received 7.91 percent of the votes of the voters abroad, "Democratic Bulgaria” - 7.71 percent, "Vazrazhdane" - 5 ,84 percent, "BSP for Bulgaria" - 2.38 percent, and "Stand up BG! We are coming!" are 1.22 percent.
In the presidential and vice-presidential elections, according to the data on the votes outside the country, with 78.89 percent of SEC protocols processed, the presidential couple Mustafa Karadayi and Iskra Mihaylova have 41.40 percent, Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova - 35.20 percent, Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva-Mateeva - 8.73 percent, Kostadin Kostadinov and Elena Guncheva - 4.70 percent, and Lozan Panov and Maria Kasimova-Moase - 4.63 percent.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Elections: With 80% Protocols Former Bulgarian Rapper beats Former Prime Minister Borissov in Sofia
- » Victory is Not Enough: "We Continue the Change" will Depend on Complex Negotiations
- » Kiril Petkov: I will be Candidate for Prime Minister from "We Continue the Change"
- » Bulgarian Elections: More than 90,000 People Voted in Turkey
- » Presidential Candidate Anastas Gerdjikov: “We have Achieved our Main Goal - to have a Runoff"
- » Here are the Election Results in Bulgaria at 42,85 per 100 Processed Protocols