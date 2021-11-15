Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Chances of Rain, Max Temp Between 7°-12°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 15, 2021, Monday // 09:44
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Chances of Rain, Max Temp Between 7°-12°C Pixabay

Today will be mostly cloudy weather and in some places there will be light rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Boryana Markova.

A light to moderate northeast wind will blow and cold air will start to penetrate with it. The maximum temperatures will be between 7° and 12° Celsius, with a bit higher temperature in the furthest south-west regions. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will increase further.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast and in some places mainly along the southern coast it will rain lightly, a moderate north-northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 12-14°C, the sea water temperature will be around 14°C, and the sea waves will be 2-3 points, in the evening it will intensify.

Above the mountains the clouds will be more often significant, in some places it will rain lightly. It will be without precipitation and with more sun it will be above the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria, a moderate wind will blow from east-southeast, the maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cloudy, rain, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria