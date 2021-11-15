COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4874 New Cases, 88 Deaths, 4874 Newly Vaccinated

655 647 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4 874. 113 227 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 14,204 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,084,618. Of the medical staff, 16,726 have been infected, including 4,524 doctors, 5,561 nurses, 2,948 paramedics and 345 paramedics. 8,228 were hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 752 were in intensive care units. 516,141 people were cured, of which 1,353 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 26,279, and 88 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,809,221 people, of whom 49,971 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,070,018, with 4,874 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours.

