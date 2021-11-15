Here are the Election Results in Bulgaria at 42,85 per 100 Processed Protocols

Bulgaria: Here are the Election Results in Bulgaria at 42,85 per 100 Processed Protocols

According to the data, 42.85 per 100 of the protocols of the sectional election commissions (SECs) in the regional election commission (REC), "We Continuing the Change" received 25.97 per cent of the votes in the elections for MPs, GERB-SDS - 21.42 percent, DPS - 13, 79 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.

"There is Such a People" has a result of 10.08 percent, "BSP for Bulgaria" - with 9.99 percent, "Democratic Bulgaria - Unification" - 6.11 percent, and "Vazrazhdane" - with 5.19 percent.

According to the data "Stand up BG! We are coming!" receives 2.34 percent.

According to the data, when 42.85 percent of the protocols of the sectional election commissions in the REC were processed, the candidates for president and vice president Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova received 49.45 percent of the votes in the presidential elections, the Central Election Commission announced. The presidential candidate couple Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva-Mateeva are with 21.93 percent.

Mustafa Karadayi and Iskra Mihailova received 12.75 percent, Kostadin Kostadinov and Elena Guncheva with 4.15 percent, and Lozan Panov and Maria Kasimova-Moase - with 3.45 percent.

