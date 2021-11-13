Bulgarian Acad. Petrunov: Issuing Green Certificates for Antibodies is a Mistake

November 13, 2021, Saturday
Bulgarian Acad. Petrunov: Issuing Green Certificates for Antibodies is a Mistake

"Issuing Bulgarian green certificates for antibodies is a mistake. They are not allowed and are not given anywhere in the world. There are many reasons for this." this was stated by Academician Bogdan Petrunov in the studio of "Awake".

"So far, there is no norm for these antibodies to show how many you need to have to be protected. This is strictly individual. Each organism reacts differently. That is why the European Center for Disease Control has categorically said that this is not right and that such certificates should not be given. For me, this is a mistake and will lead to an outflow from immunization," he commented.

Petrunov was adamant that there is no reason if we have high levels of antibodies to decide not to get vaccinated.

"Without mass vaccination with 80-90% coverage, we will not be able to deal with the virus," he said.

"Europe is on fire right now. In all countries around us, the number of infected and dead is increasing. I think there should be measures after the elections. So far, I understand that a calmer atmosphere was maintained, but there should have been more serious measures at the end of August and September," added the academician.

/Nova

