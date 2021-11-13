Elections in Bulgaria: Police Actions Against the Vote Trade in the Country Continue

Hours separate us from the solution of the political puzzle, which we have never been able to solve in recent months. Today is a day for reflection and any agitation is forbidden. In the country and abroad, the preparations for the vote are in full swing, and the police actions against the trade in votes in our country continue.

Yesterday, special forces occupied dozens of settlements in the country in an attempt to detect election violations. In a village in Blagoevgrad, there were two arrests and seizure of lists of people believed to control the vote. There were also actions in the Sliven region - there in the end neighborhood policemen entered grocery stores. There was also an increased presence of gendarmerie in Burgas - again there were police and investigators in the shops. It is believed that people offer shoppers a version to forgive their funds by offering them to vote for a candidate. There were also arrests in Bukovlak, and in Komarevo the mayor's son and the mayor himself were detained.

There were also actions in Sliven yesterday. Three people were detained there.

This morning, special forces blocked the central part of the village of Gradets. A woman has been detained in the region. She confessed that she sold votes for a certain political party, and the price was BGN 100. The interrogations in the case continue.



/Nova