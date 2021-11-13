Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Number of Deaths from Covid will Increase for some Time to Come

Society » HEALTH | November 13, 2021, Saturday // 09:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Number of Deaths from Covid will Increase for some Time to Come BNR

Currently, 113,000 people are actively ill with COVID-19, which has never been the case. What the ministry brags about, the directors of the hospitals say just the opposite. This was stated in "The day begins with Georgi Lyubenov" by the epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

He expressed optimism that the numbers were falling, but that the death toll would rise for some time to come. People need to be calm and think about the health of their family. By protecting their relatives, they will also protect the society, Kantarzhiev commented.

According to him, the risk to people's health during the vote is lower than if they go to a grocery store. He called for wearing a mask and keeping a distance.

"I am very scared when Minister Katsarov says he will not do something because he usually does," Kantarzhiev said. Bulgaria has never been in a lockdown, now it says that there will be no lockdown, so I am a little scared, he added.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: katrandjiev, COVID-19, deaths, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria