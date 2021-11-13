Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Number of Deaths from Covid will Increase for some Time to Come

Currently, 113,000 people are actively ill with COVID-19, which has never been the case. What the ministry brags about, the directors of the hospitals say just the opposite. This was stated in "The day begins with Georgi Lyubenov" by the epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

He expressed optimism that the numbers were falling, but that the death toll would rise for some time to come. People need to be calm and think about the health of their family. By protecting their relatives, they will also protect the society, Kantarzhiev commented.

According to him, the risk to people's health during the vote is lower than if they go to a grocery store. He called for wearing a mask and keeping a distance.

"I am very scared when Minister Katsarov says he will not do something because he usually does," Kantarzhiev said. Bulgaria has never been in a lockdown, now it says that there will be no lockdown, so I am a little scared, he added.



