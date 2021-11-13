Elections in Bulgaria: Today is “Day for Reflection”, Campaigning is not Allowed

Today is a “day of reflection” before the 2 in 1 elections - for president and vice president and for the National Assembly, on November 14. Pre-election campaigning is not allowed, and it is forbidden to announce in any form the results of public opinion polls until the end of the Election Day.

On the day before the elections, according to the CEC chronogram, the PEC receives the technical devices for machine voting and all other election papers and materials.

A total of 5,067 registered candidates in the parliamentary elections for the upcoming November 14th vote. 1515 of them are women and 3552 are men. 1237 are registered in more than one region.

23 presidential couples will run in the presidential and vice presidential elections. Of these 46 candidates, 18 are women and 28 are men. There are four women and 19 men among the presidential candidates.

More than 4,000 observers have been registered.



/BTA