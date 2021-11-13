Brazil's Supreme Court has Allowed Companies to Fire Unvaccinated Employees
Brazil's Supreme Court has allowed companies to require employees to provide evidence of vaccination against COVID-19. This was announced by the press service of the university court of the country, world agencies reported.
Judge Luis Barroso partially suspended the order of the Ministry of Labor, which forbade companies to ask for confirmation of vaccination when hiring an employee or when extending the employment relationship with the employee, the court said in a statement.
According to the judge, unvaccinated employees can pose a threat to the health of other workers.
According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, in a country of 213 million people, more than 126 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 22 million people in Brazil have been infected with the coronavirus. The battle with the virus lost more than 610 thousand infected.
According to the Ministry of Health, 14,598 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, and 267 people have died, Reuters reports.
/BTA
