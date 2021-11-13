Weather in Bulgaria: The Sun will Prevail Today with Max Temp Between 10°-15°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 13, 2021, Saturday // 09:32
Today will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Before noon there will be fog or low clouds in some places in the lowlands. A light to moderate wind from the east will blow. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 10° and 15° Celsius, in Sofia around 13°C. The atmospheric pressure will decrease a little more, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Before noon there will be fog or low clouds in some places. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 13° -14°C. The temperature of the sea water is 14-15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. It will blow to a moderate wind from the southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

