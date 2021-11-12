COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Here is Where you can get Vaccinated during the Weekends

Here is the list of outsourced vaccination points, where immunizations will be performed during the weekends:

Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 13.11 (Saturday) and 14.11 (Sunday):

- Druzhba neighborhood complex, the Cultural House, with working hours 9 am - 4 pm

- The Mall, working 1pm - 6pm.

- Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Ring Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Serdika mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- NDK Metro Station, with working hours 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Metro station "Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski "- from 12 noon to 5 pm

- Shop "METRO", with working hours 10 am - 6 pm

On Saturday, an outpost will be located at the New Bulgarian University, with working hours from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Varna:

On 13.11 (Saturday) and 14.11 (Sunday) outsourced vaccination points will be located on the territory of "Technopolis Varna 2" stores (267 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.), with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm, as well as in Delta Planet Mall, with working hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burgas:

On 13.11 (Saturday) and 14.11 (Sunday) immunizations will be performed on the territory of the Metro store, with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm and in the Technopolis store from 12 noon to 6 pm.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 13.11 (Saturday) an external immunization point will be located on the territory of the Trade Park - Veliko Tarnovo (17 Magistralna Street, with access from the parking lot, to the right of the entrance of the CBA store), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. h

Yambol:

On 13.11 (Saturday) and 14.11 (Sunday) the immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis", with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm.

Gabrovo:

On 13.11 (Saturday) the immunization point will be located next to the Technopolis store (10 Industrialna Street), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift-card worth BGN 20.

Pazardzhik:

On 13.11 (Saturday) and 14.11 (Sunday) the immunization point will be located on the territory of Technopolis store (13 Stefan Stambolov Blvd.), with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm Each vaccinated person will receive a gift-card worth BGN 20

Plovdiv:

On 13.11 (Saturday) and 14.11 (Sunday) an outpatient immunization point will be located on the territory of the Metro store (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dobrich:

On 14.11 (Sunday) a vaccination point will be located in the Praktiker store, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vratsa District:

On 13.11 (Saturday) there will be outdoor vaccination points with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm in the Kaufland hypermarket, Lidl hypermarket (V. Kanchov Blvd.), Lidl hypermarket (Stoyan Str.) Daskalov "), and from 2 pm to 6 pm a team of RHI-Vratsa will immunize those interested in the Billa hypermarket (Sumi Square).

On Saturday, in the town of Krivodol, a team of RHI-Vratsa will perform immunizations to the stadium, with working hours from 8 am to 12 noon.

In addition to the vaccination points on weekends, those wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can do so at the temporary immunization points in hospitals and regional health inspectorates, some of which are open all week. The health ministry recommends that citizens who wish to be immunized at temporary vaccination points be informed of their work schedule in advance. The full list of these points by district can be found here (in Bulgarian).



/Ministry of Health Press Release