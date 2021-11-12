End of Election Campaign. Bulgarians Vote on November 14

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 12, 2021, Friday // 11:58
Bulgaria: End of Election Campaign. Bulgarians Vote on November 14 BGNES

The election campaign for the elections for the 47th National Assembly and the elections for president and vice-president of Bulgaria ends at 24.00 on November 12.

The campaign was launched on October 15, 2021 (30 days before election day - November 14). If a new vote is held (second stage), the election campaign in the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic ends on November 19, 2021 at 24.00.

Alpha Research on Bulgarian Elections: “We Continue the Change” could be Second in Power

20 parties and 7 coalitions have registered to run in the parliamentary elections. It is expected that the 47th National Assembly will include 6 parties and coalitions according to the data of the sociological agencies - these are GERB-SDS, "BSP for Bulgaria", "We Continue the Change", TISP, DPS and "Democratic Bulgaria".

A total of 24 parties, coalitions and initiative committees are registered in the public register for the presidential and vice presidential elections.

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: election, president, National Assembly, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria