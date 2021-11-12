Greece has Warned Erdogan that It will Respond Decisively to Possible Migrant Pressure

Greece will respond resolutely in defending the EU's external borders against possible migrant pressure from Turkey, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of "lying" about the migrant crisis.

Erdogan Threatens Athens Directly: If we Open our Borders, I don't Know what will Happen to Greece

Greek government spokesman Yannis Economou has dismissed Ankara's accusations that the Greek coast guard is forcibly returning migrants to the Aegean Sea and putting their lives at risk.

"Greece is a state governed by the rule of law." When it is threatened by countries that instrumentalize migration, we will respond with determination," Ikonomou said.

Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras is proposing "active diplomacy" against the Turkish president's threats to open the borders to all migrants in Turkey.

According to Tsipras, Ankara will gain nothing from using migrants in pressure against the European Union.

Greek opposition parties have expressed support for the Mitsotakis government over military co-operation agreements with France and the United States, as well as the presence of the European border protection agency Frontex in the Aegean.



/BNR