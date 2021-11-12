Bulgarian Education Ministry: Covid Tests are Provided for Young Students across the Country

There are already tests for students from 1st to 4th grade across the country, the Ministry of Education announced.

A new 121,000 tests are leaving for the last 11 districts, which failed to get the required numbers in previous deliveries. Today they will be distributed to schools in the districts of Veliko Tarnovo, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Pleven, Lovech, Vidin, Montana, Pernik and Sofia district.

Classes will begin on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the school's readiness and whether there will be a vote in the upcoming elections.

The tests are of the two types selected by the Ministry of Health in the first public procurement.



/BNR