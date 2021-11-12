Bulgarian Education Ministry: Covid Tests are Provided for Young Students across the Country

Society » EDUCATION | November 12, 2021, Friday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Education Ministry: Covid Tests are Provided for Young Students across the Country Pixabay

There are already tests for students from 1st to 4th grade across the country, the Ministry of Education announced.

A new 121,000 tests are leaving for the last 11 districts, which failed to get the required numbers in previous deliveries. Today they will be distributed to schools in the districts of Veliko Tarnovo, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Pleven, Lovech, Vidin, Montana, Pernik and Sofia district.

Classes will begin on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the school's readiness and whether there will be a vote in the upcoming elections.

The tests are of the two types selected by the Ministry of Health in the first public procurement.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tests, students, COVID-19, education
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria