Bulgarian Education Ministry: Covid Tests are Provided for Young Students across the Country
There are already tests for students from 1st to 4th grade across the country, the Ministry of Education announced.
A new 121,000 tests are leaving for the last 11 districts, which failed to get the required numbers in previous deliveries. Today they will be distributed to schools in the districts of Veliko Tarnovo, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Pleven, Lovech, Vidin, Montana, Pernik and Sofia district.
Classes will begin on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the school's readiness and whether there will be a vote in the upcoming elections.
The tests are of the two types selected by the Ministry of Health in the first public procurement.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: About 60% of Young Students are Ready to Return to Class by Being Tested Twice a Week
- » Bulgaria: Are Schools Ready for the Testing of Young Students
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: How Will Testing Take Place at School? Director Asks, Minister Answers
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Specified which Children will Not be Tested for COVID-19
- » Bulgarian Students Return to Class with Testing Twice a Week
- » Half of the Parents in Bulgaria Consider Private Lessons Compulsory