Bulgarian Prime Minister Yanev: The Green Certificate is a Temporary Measure

The caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev assured that all measures have been taken so that there is a fair vote that reflects the preferences of Bulgarian citizens. According to Yanev, the CEC and the executive branch have made the necessary organization. There is no possibility for other types of machines to be used, stressed Yanev, who participated this morning in the column "The government is talking! Openly. "

The state e-government agency is ready to publish the serial numbers of the machines, flash drives and cards, so everyone will be able to compare whether those in the voting section correspond to the published ones. The Prime Minister explained this in response to questions about the additional machines that are owned by the company "Ciela Norma":

"All this talk about additional machines that are being discovered, stored incorrectly or with an explanation of what they are here for, which some people think are not meaningful and accurate enough, is rather a kind of speculation aimed at a pre-election situation to demotivate citizens to vote. "

With our election for the National Assembly we predetermine the governing program, Yanev added and added that we all want a parliament that will elect a stable government and have political stability.

By the end of the day, there will be enough gentle tests for students from first to fourth grade, and from Monday, children from areas where there were none so far will be able to be tested, Yanev said.

The caretaker government will submit an open budget to the next parliament, Yanev announced. The search for policies and accents where and how to spend the funds is the job of the deputies, Yanev said:

"So what we will offer will be conservative enough, but also open enough as an opportunity, so that the parties in the National Assembly, after the relevant debate, can determine the priorities in terms of spending money and accordingly assess how the balances will be. “.

Prime Minister Yanev also commented on the current health crisis. The green certificate is a temporary measure that aims to prevent a complete lockdown by increasing control and testing. In recent days, the values ​​for coronavirus patients have been improving, the Prime Minister stressed:

"I think these measures that we have taken so far are already working. In recent days, we have a greater number of healed than newly infected.



