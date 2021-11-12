Health Minister Katsarov: No Lockdown is Required in Bulgaria

November 12, 2021
There is no need for a lockdown, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov told reporters. The measures and the green certificate paid off. The number of people infected with coronavirus infection is declining.

All the time we did not rely on fear, we did not try to scare people and use the fear of infection to motivate them to follow the anti-epidemic measures, but on the contrary - all the time we insisted people with their reason and sense of responsibility to accept that it depends on all of us.

Katsarov thanked the people, as well as the media, who became part of the nationwide efforts to deal with the infection.

