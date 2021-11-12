Bulgaria: The Covid Zones have Reduced Pressure on Hospitals

Covid zones have reduced the pressure on hospitals, the press service of the Ministry of Health announced. In September, the country's diagnostic, consulting and medical centers established more than 100 covid zones. These are parts of the medical establishments, specially equipped for clinical, X-ray and laboratory diagnostics of patients with COVID-19, the press service reminded.

The Supervisory Board of the National Health Insurance Fund has given the right to the doctors from the covid zones to prescribe free medicines for outpatient treatment. For the first time in the entire history of the National Health Insurance Fund, an opportunity has been created to prescribe free medicines for the treatment of acute illness. Covid zones have also received pulse oximeters to provide patients with oxygen saturation control at home.

105 covid zones were discovered. In one month, more than 85,000 COVID-19 patients have passed through them, the press service added. A total of 111,151 cases of coronavirus infection were reported between the last three weeks of October and the first week of November. The hospitalizations for the same period were 21,120, which meant that 19 percent of the officially registered cases were admitted to hospital.

For comparison, for a period of 4 weeks in the previous epidemic wave - in March - April, with a total number of infected from the 11th to the 14th week 93 653, 27 704 were hospitalized, which was 29.58 percent of all cases.

Although the number of registered cases in the current epidemic wave is 16 percent higher than in April, the number of hospitalizations is now 35 percent lower. This is an impressive difference, the explanation of which could be found in the organization of medical care, the press service said.



/BTA