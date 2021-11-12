Erdogan Threatens Athens Directly: If we Open our Borders, I don't Know what will Happen to Greece

Politics | November 12, 2021, Friday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Erdogan Threatens Athens Directly: If we Open our Borders, I don't Know what will Happen to Greece Reuters

"If we open our borders, I don't know what will happen to Greece," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a direct threat to Athens at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Ankara, Protothema reported.

"It is ungrateful to say that Turkey is the source of the problem, while our country hosts 5 million refugees. If we open our borders, I do not know what will happen to Greece. In addition, Greece is the country that sinks refugee boats in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and sentences them to death by piercing their inflatable boats."

Mitsotakis and his associates spend their days in lies and dishonest behavior, which is why they do not inspire confidence in the region," the Turkish leader said. Protothema explains the speech with concerns about Greece's military agreements with the United States and France, as well as its declining popularity in Turkey, whose economy is in crisis.

"The frustration of the Turkish president with the recent events is reflected in the crescendo of the provocative statements and threats he made during this period. This time, he says Greeks are "sentencing refugees to death", the Greek newspaper notes.

