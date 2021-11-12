Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 10°-15°C

Today will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Above the western half of the country there will be high clouds, and before noon in some places in the lowlands and around the water basins it will be foggy or low clouds. A light east wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 10° and 15° Celisus. The atmospheric pressure will decrease a little more, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, before noon in places with low clouds. A light to moderate wind from the east will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 12°-14°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 14-15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.



/Focus