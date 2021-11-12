COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3207 New Cases, 196 Deaths, 22,393 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

650,063 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3,207. 113,229 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 32,813 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,005,759. Of the medical staff, 16,602 have been infected, including 4,506 doctors, 5,523 nurses, 2,921 paramedics and 342 paramedics. 8,329 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 755 are in intensive care units. 510 884 people were cured, of which 3 953 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 25,950, and 196 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,791,362 people, of whom 51,500 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,035,555, with 22,393 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 84.88% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 96.94% of the dead were not vaccinated. 780 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.87% of them have not been vaccinated.



