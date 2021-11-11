Nearly 360,000 Doses of Vaccines Administered since Introduction of "Green Certificate" in Bulgaria

Over 2 million doses have been given in the last 6 months

After the introduction of the "green certificate" in Bulgaria, a total of 355,931 doses of vaccines have been administered. 288,093 are the immunized persons with the first dose of the two-dose vaccines and the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

2,014,130 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the period from 12.05 to 10.11.2021, incl. The number of people who completed the immunization cycle during this period was 1,250,891, and only the first dose of vaccine was given to 729,614 people. 33,625 people received a booster dose of mRNA vaccine. For the same period, a total of 26,007 doses of Pfizer and Moderna were given to children between the ages of 12 and 17. In this age group there are 10,950 with a completed vaccination course and 4,107 with an incomplete one.

For comparison, in the first stage of the vaccination campaign, from 27.12.2020 to 11.05.2021, incl., More than twice less doses were administered - a total of 998 551. Then, as of 11.05.2021, incl. ., the persons with completed immunization cycle are 338,061 people, and 220,163 people have received only the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. For the same period, only 313 doses were administered to the pediatric population. There are 83 children with a completed vaccination cycle and 147 with an incomplete one.



/Ministry of Health Press Release