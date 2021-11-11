Number of Bulgarians who Do Not Intend to get Vaccinated is Decreasing

The number of Bulgarians who do not intend to be vaccinated is decreasing. This is shown by the data from a national representative survey of the Center for Analysis and Marketing, which was presented in the press club of BTA by the director of the center Yuliy Pavlov. The survey is about attitudes towards the parliamentary and presidential elections on November 14, but also includes questions about vaccination.

The survey reports that as of November 8, 31.4% of respondents said they did not plan to be vaccinated at this stage. For comparison - as of October 26 this percentage was 33.2%, and as of October 10 - 40.1.

The data from the survey also show that as of November 8, the respondents who say they have already been vaccinated are 27.8%. For comparison, this percentage as of October 26 was 25.8, as of October 10 - 25.4%.

Respondents who plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 within a month are 8.4% and 11.7% are ready to be vaccinated, but think to wait and see for themselves the effect of the vaccines. 17.2% answered that they were already ill.

There is some positive result from the "green certificate", we see that the number of vaccinated has recently increased, Pavlov commented.

The study was commissioned and funded by the Center for Analysis and Marketing and was conducted in the period 4 - 8 November 2021. 1016 adult citizens of the country took part in it through a direct standardized face-to-face interview. 1% of all respondents correspond to 58,000 people. The method is by a two-stage nesting sample with a probability proportional to the size of the nests.



/BTA