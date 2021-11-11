Bulgaria: Natural Gas Price could Rise by about 3% in December

Natural gas may rise by about 3% in December, according to Bulgargaz's calculations at the moment.

However, these levels may change, as our gas company will submit its final application to the energy regulator (EWRC) in about three weeks.

The company also announced its January forecast, which envisages the sale of fuel at prices that are close to those at the moment - a little over BGN 93 per megawatt-hour without fees and charges.



/BNT