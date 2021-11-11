Bulgaria: Natural Gas Price could Rise by about 3% in December
Capital
Natural gas may rise by about 3% in December, according to Bulgargaz's calculations at the moment.
However, these levels may change, as our gas company will submit its final application to the energy regulator (EWRC) in about three weeks.
The company also announced its January forecast, which envisages the sale of fuel at prices that are close to those at the moment - a little over BGN 93 per megawatt-hour without fees and charges.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Five Neighborhoods in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water until Tomorrow Night
- » Bulgaria: Additional Financial Assistance for Heating will be Provided
- » China is Increasing Coal Production. Calls on the Population to Stock Up on Food
- » Fuel Prices will Rise More by the End of the Year
- » EU Council: The European Union Must Use Nuclear Power to Ensure its Energy Independence
- » Taxes and Fees Reduced en masse in Europe as Measures Against High Electricity Prices