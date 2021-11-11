5000 instead of 1000 BGN Bail for Far-Right Nationalist Boyan Rasate

The Sofia Court of Appeals has increased the bail of presidential candidate Boyan Rasate from 1,000 to 5,000 leva.

On Friday, Rasate was released on BGN 1,000 bail after he was charged with two counts of hooliganism and minor bodily harm.

Prosecutors charged him and several others with breaking into an office at an LGBTI center in Sofia and smashing it.

In the courtroom a few days ago, Rasate said: "I do not plead guilty. The system is rotten. Down with democracy!". When the charges were filed, the state prosecution clarified that the candidate for head of state was forcibly taken to the SGP after he was not found at his addresses.

"There is no reason for me to commit a new crime, there is no danger of hiding. I hope the court will confirm the current measure of restraint," Rasate was quoted as saying by the court.

According to the court, the cash bail measure of BGN 1,000 is too light and the amount is low. Furthermore, his participation in political life and the fact that he is a presidential candidate is not a factor that should lead to lower requirements for his conduct.



/OFFNews