Greta Thunberg called on the UN to Declare a State of Emergency due to the Climate Crisis

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 11, 2021, Thursday // 11:32
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her supporters plan to send a petition to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging him to declare the climate crisis a global emergency. She announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

"In the petition, we will ask Guterres to declare the climate crisis a global state of emergency of level 3 - the highest level on the UN scale," Thunberg wrote.

The UN Climate Conference is held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. Delegations from almost 200 countries are taking part in it. In Scotland's largest city, the parties to the convention are once again trying to agree on rules for implementing the Paris Climate Agreement. In addition, forum participants are discussing plans to adapt to the effects of climate change, which can no longer be prevented.

