Thousands of People in England could Lose their Jobs because They are not Vaccinated

In England, the deadline for compulsory vaccination of workers in social care homes expires today. However, thousands are still not fully vaccinated and may lose their jobs, Sky News reports.

Official national health data show that by November 7, more than 50,000 of current social care staff would not have received two doses of the vaccine. However, several thousand of them have announced that they are among the exceptions for health reasons.

Social care home managers have the power to relocate staff to non-frontline positions in the fight against Covid-19, if available, or to place them on paid or unpaid leave until they are fully vaccinated.

Although several days have passed since November 7 and the number of vaccinated may rise after new data are announced later, it is expected that thousands may be at risk of losing their jobs after failing to meet mandatory requirements.

The BBC, meanwhile, said patients whose lives were at risk waited too long for ambulances. Those who have a heart attack, for example, wait more than twice as long as allowed. Investigations into deaths related to ambulance delays are underway.



/BNR