Plovdiv is Without Heating and Hot Water due to a Major Accident

An accident left large parts of Plovdiv without heating and hot water.

The heat supply has been restored only in some parts of the residential area "Trakia", in the other five districts of Plovdiv there is no heating and hot water.

The accident is very big and is probably due to leaky heat pipes, but it is not yet specified where it is and what exactly caused it.

This was announced to Radio Plovdiv by the duty officer at EVN Toplofikatsiya. He pointed out that the company's teams did not stop working in an attempt to locate the accident.

For now, it is not possible to make a forecast when the normal supply of heating and hot water in Plovdiv will be restored, the operator on duty specified.



/BNR