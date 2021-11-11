Plovdiv is Without Heating and Hot Water due to a Major Accident
An accident left large parts of Plovdiv without heating and hot water.
The heat supply has been restored only in some parts of the residential area "Trakia", in the other five districts of Plovdiv there is no heating and hot water.
The accident is very big and is probably due to leaky heat pipes, but it is not yet specified where it is and what exactly caused it.
This was announced to Radio Plovdiv by the duty officer at EVN Toplofikatsiya. He pointed out that the company's teams did not stop working in an attempt to locate the accident.
For now, it is not possible to make a forecast when the normal supply of heating and hot water in Plovdiv will be restored, the operator on duty specified.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Sofia Municipality Imposed Fine of BGN 200,000 on Owner of the Building that Burned Down Today
- » Big Fire in the Center of Sofia
- » Drone Assassination Attempt on the Prime Minister of Iraq
- » Central Election Commission Lifted Immunity of the Man Behind the Attack on Sofia’s LGTBQ+ Center
- » Western Embassies visited Rainbow Hub and Expressed Solidarity with the LGTBQI+ Bulgarians
- » Far-Right Nationalist Group Destroyed a LGBTI Center in Sofia