Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max Temp Between 9°-14°C

Today will be mostly sunny weather with high clouds over the western half of the country. By about noon in the lowlands and valleys it will be foggy or low clouds. A light to moderate east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 9° and 14° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure will decrease, but will remain higher than the average for the month. Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Before noon there will be fog or low clouds in some areas. A light to moderate east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 10° -11°C. The temperature of the sea water will be about 15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 11°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.



/Focus