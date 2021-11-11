COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3853 New Cases, 199 Deaths, 4,535 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | November 11, 2021, Thursday // 10:43
114,171 are the total active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Unified Information Portal. 39,231 tests were performed for COVID, of which 3,853 people tested positive. 84.79% of the newly infected were not vaccinated.

There are 872 new patients in hospitals, 90.71% of whom have not been vaccinated. A total of 8,398 people are in the hospital, of which 760 are in the intensive care unit. 199 people died of coronavirus infection. 92.46% of them are not immunized. There were 17,375 total doses of vaccines in the last 24 hours, and 4,535 people were cured in the past 24 hours.

