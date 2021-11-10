Brothel in Vienna Offers a Free Session in Exchange for Vaccinating a Person

A brothel in Vienna offers vaccination against COVID-19 in exchange for a free 30-minute session with a lady of your choice. The promotion will run for four hours every Monday in November and is an attempt to encourage men to get immunized. Austria has imposed strict restrictions on those not immunized against COVID-19 - they cannot visit restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and major public events. The owner of the restaurant that organized the promotion said that he came to the decision for his non-standard campaign after seeing the statistics on the percentage of those immunized in Austria.

"I looked at the statistics and read that we need 70-75 percent vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, but at the moment we are only 63 percent. Then I saw in the statistics that mostly men, most men - migrants refuse vaccination and do not even know, that is why they can’t be immunized. That's why we wanted to target this group and decided to make a vaccination center here," said club manager Peter Lascaris.



/Nova