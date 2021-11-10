Dozens of Countries and 6 Companies will Abandon Internal Combustion Cars by 2040

Between 2035 and 2040, thirty countries and six leading manufacturers will completely abandon the production and sale of cars with internal combustion engines.

The agreement quoted by Reuters and El Pais, which will be formally signed later today, says participants will work to ensure that "all sales of new cars have zero emissions worldwide by 2040 and no later than 2035 in the main markets ".

The plan, announced during the climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, is another important agreement, albeit with insufficient support from countries, in trying to stick to the goals of the 2015 deal to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100 to relative to pre-industrial levels.

In this regard, the transport sector is key because it produces between 20 and 25% of the world's emissions, and about 90 percent comes from land traffic.

Who is not in the agreement, again

Of Europe, the largest acceding country is the United Kingdom. At EU level, however, there are no large markets such as Germany, France and Spain at the moment (however, Spain's accession is not ruled out in principle). The United States and China are not part of the agreement, like the agreement to abandon coal.

Germany will not sign the declaration today, as there is still no agreement in the government. There is a consensus in Berlin that only zero-emission vehicles should be registered by 2035, but not whether to limit the use of internal combustion engines.

Reuters sources familiar with the deal say the automakers are not the world's two leading manufacturers, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Among the 30 that will present the pact are Canada, India, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Norway and Chile. According to the UK, which is also behind the initiative, countries such as New Zealand and Poland are about to join.

El Pais lists Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and China's BYD as supporters of the pact. At the same time, the list of acceding countries shows that Europe is divided on this issue as well.

The request for this step, which would limit cars using petrol, diesel and gas, as well as hybrids, also came from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A similar idea came from the European Commission, but it is to be discussed by the countries in the bloc.

Better national plans and aid for poor countries

The climate summit, meanwhile, is turning into a debate in support of poor countries and a call on all countries around the world to strengthen their national plans to limit emissions. This is happening with the publication by the UN of a draft declaration, which should end COP26 this week and which is to be discussed by the participants.

It includes:

- Encourage rich countries to increase support for the energy transition of the poor to reach $ 100 billion in annual aid for them

- swift measures to achieve the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees - including a rapid abandonment of fossil fuels

- a call on countries to improve their plans to describe how to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and to do so by the end of 2022.

It is not guaranteed that the declaration will look exactly like this after the end of the negotiations.

At the same time, leaders are under pressure from the scientific community to act. Another report was published yesterday, according to which the expected warming of the planet this century reaches 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Even with an increase of 2 degrees, more than 1 billion people would be at risk of extreme heat, according to another analysis published yesterday by the British Meteorological Service.



