Bulgarian Dr. Stanishev: People Die Unnecessarily, the Unvaccinated Must Pay for their Treatment!

Those not vaccinated against COVID-19 must pay for their tests. They also have to pay for their treatment, because when they are given a free vaccine to keep them from getting sick, they refuse it. The country's budget is so burdened by this pandemic that it can no longer do so.

This was stated in an interview with BGNES by Dr. Alexander Stanishev, a doctor at the Clinic of Endoscopic and General Surgery, headed by Assoc. Prof. Georgi Garbev at the First City Hospital in Sofia.

Dr. Alexander Stanishev is a fourth generation surgeon. He is the grandson of the famous Prof. Dr. Alexander Stanishev, killed in 1945 and nephew of Prof. Dimitar Stanishev, an anatomist from Plovdiv.

Dr. Stanishev stressed that semi-coercive measures have been introduced throughout Europe and the United States to promote vaccination against the deadly disease.

"At the cost of burdening the vaccinated, the rest of the unvaccinated must be removed from work while they are vaccinated and start working. In Belgium, you have the right to work as a home office if you are not vaccinated, but for a 30% lower salary," he said.

The surgeon recalled that in the United States, Greece, France and other countries, the unvaccinated were removed and did not return to work until they had been vaccinated.

"It's a soft compulsion. In this case, when the rights of the population are completely threatened, they take precedence over individual rights," said Dr. Stanishev.

He is often confronted with nonsense such as that vaccines lead to death and other dangerous consequences.

"Initially, I tried to convince people with arguments, but now I stopped doing it. After all, everyone has the right to die as they wish. If they want to suffer, the right is theirs," said the famous surgeon.

According to him, the big problem is that unvaccinated and so-called anti-vaccines convince hesitant people who are also not vaccinated, become infected and die.

"I've always said that so-called anti-vaccine workers have to work one day in a Covid ward because they won't have the strength to work in intensive care, where it's really scary. Let them bear the costumes, let them see the suffering of the people, let them hear the opinion of the unvaccinated people at the moment when they are sick and they do not have enough air", said Dr. Stanishev.

We wonder if he had acquaintances who did not initially believe in COVID-19 and then became infected and changed their minds.

"Most of my acquaintances who did not believe in the coronavirus died from it. We are talking about 5-6 people. Unfortunately, I could not ask them if they had changed their minds ... There were those who changed their minds, but had a hard time with COVID-19," said the doctor.

Dr. Stanishev is adamant that anti-vaccination threatens national security. "People die unnecessarily, they die in suffering, and that can be avoided. Thanks to vaccination, a comfortable lifestyle has been achieved all over the world, which is not the case in Bulgaria," said the surgeon.

The terrible pandemic is taking other innocent victims because people cannot get the right and timely treatment. Dr. Stanishev noted that since COVID-19 has been in operation, operations have decreased, and planned operations have been canceled. .

"This will be the case until the necessary vaccination level is reached and normal life is restored," he said, adding: "Unfortunately, along with the pandemic, the so-called normal diseases we were used to have increased because people are afraid to go to a doctor, the diagnosis is slower, the scheduled admission has been stopped", the surgeon stated with regret.

His call to all is, "Please get vaccinated!"



/BGNES